Kentucky men’s tennis advances to Elite Eight

The Wildcats will play in the national quarterfinals on Thursday for the first time since 2011.
No. 4 ranked Liam Draxl in action.
No. 4 ranked Liam Draxl in action.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The eighth-seeded Kentucky men’s tennis team beat No. 9 Wake Forest 4-2 Saturday afternoon at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex to advance to the Elite Eight for the fifth time in program history.

The Wildcats will play in the national quarterfinals on Thursday for the first time since 2011. They will play No. 1 TCU in Champaign, Illinois.

No. 4 ranked Liam Draxl beat Jurabek Karimov 6-3, 6-1 to even the match 1-1.

JJ Mercer took care of business against Siddhant Banthia 7-6, 6-1 to even the match 2-2 before a weather delay. The match then moved indoors as the Wildcats polished off the Demon Deacons 4-2.

No. 21 Gabriel Diallo beat Melios Efstathiou 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and No. 83 Millen Hurrion capped it off with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 61 Eduardo Nava.

