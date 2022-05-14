Advertisement

Scottsville Police looking for missing Allen County man

Christopher Jason Valentine
Christopher Jason Valentine(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Allen County are looking for Christopher Jason Valentine, who has been missing since 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8th.

Police say Valentine is a white male, 45 years old, has short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans walking away from Water Street in Scottsville.

Police also say Valentine does not have his required medications.

If you know of Valentine’s whereabouts or have any info, call the Scottsville Allen County Dispatch Center at 270-237-3611 or local authorities.

