Some rain and storms for the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms for portions of our viewing area for tonight, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible.

Most of Sunday morning looks dry. Highs will reach the mid 80s (WBKO)

Most of Sunday morning looks dry. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Stray showers could roll in through the afternoon but the nighttime carries another chance for some storms as a cold front dives in. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Not everyone will see rain.

We’ll dry out Monday morning, with sunshine returning for the start of next week. The week begins with more seasonal temperatures before a gradual warming trend kicks in later in the week. Shower chances return for Wednesday and Thursday with Friday looking dry and very warm.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Warm. Scattered thunderstorms at night. High 85. Low 60. Winds SW at 7 mph.

MONDAY: AM Showers possible, then clearing. A bit cooler. High 80. Low 56. Winds W at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 56. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 96 (1916)

Record Low: 37 (1910)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (-0.85″)

Yearly Precip: 20.70″ (+1.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 8.1 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.