Todd Co. murder suspect arrested in Logan County

TODD / LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man wanted for shooting and killing a woman in Todd County has been arrested.

According to the Kentucky State Police, KSP detectives pronounced 57-year-old Deborah McGee of Lewisburg dead at the scene on Heltsley Road in Todd County Friday morning. She had been shot.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder on David Odeal Slagle, 44, of Lewisburg.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office learned of Slagle’s location on Saturday.

He was at a home on Duncan Ridge Road. The sheriff’s office said the homeowners told deputies that Slagle arrived at the house just before daylight on Saturday.

The Todd County murder suspect has been captured by Logan County deputies this morning in Logan county. Posted by Logan County KY Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Slagle exited the home, and deputies arrested him.

He was booked in the Logan County Detention Center.

