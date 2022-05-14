Two people arrested on multiple charges after police respond to rape

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested two people on multiple charges following a rape.

Police say the victim told them she was kidnapped, raped, and assaulted.

Police also say the rape was recorded by a man named Colton Hogendorn, who was arrested after police found him on 25 Chestnut Street.

Hogendorn is charged with rape first degree, kidnapping, strangulation, assault, sodomy, and video voyeurism.

Police also arrested Chessa Manion, who was present during the events, and arrested and charged with complicity to the same charges.

Both were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

