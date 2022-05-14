Warren County Clerk talks early voting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early voting is currently underway in the state of Kentucky.

Making it easier in case you may not be able to cast your vote on May 17th.

Since Thursday, qualified voters can go to in-person no excuse locations until the 14th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Warren County Clerk, Lynette Yates spoke on the process thus far, saying that on Thursday they had less than 1600 voters.

Yates says it is important to have the right documents when going to vote.

“Just make sure you have your ID that always speeds up the process, is aware of who you’re voting for. Look at the sample ballot, also, you know, everybody’s not perfect on this and these election officers are very busy. And we have a lot of ballot faces at each location. So it’s always very good to know what your ballot is going to be, so when they hand you that ballot, whether it be Republican or Democrat, that you have the right ballot,” adds Yates.

Click here for a complete Election guide for detailed voting locations and times.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.