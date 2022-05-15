Advertisement

‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed garden party hosted by Public Theatre of Kentucky raises money to benefit Educational Outreach Program

Garden Party raises money during Sip and Paint for Educational Outreach Program
Garden Party raises money during Sip and Paint for Educational Outreach Program(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday afternoon, the Public Theatre of Kentucky hosted its first garden party in the courtyard of the Historic Boxwood located at 1234 State Street in downtown Bowling Green.

The event was Alice in Wonderland-themed and featured renowned artist Alice Gatewood Waddell, who gave attendees a painting lesson. Tickets for the event were $50.00 per person and included the painting supplies, complimentary wine, a tea party with refreshments, and live entertainment as well as a silent auction.

Amber Turner, the producing artistic director for PTK spoke about some of the benefits of children being able to have programs such as the one PTK provides.

“In my opinion, it’s incredibly important”, she said, “I started when I was very young, with summer workshops at Horse Cave Theater, I was a professional company member there by the time I was 13 and also, it’s been proven in studies that it helps make you a well-rounded person. And as far as students on the autism spectrum go, it helps them with problem-solving. It helps them with social skills, and it really helps them to just come into their own. We’ve had children who come into the door the first day, they won’t even look you in the eye. And by the end of the week, they are doing a skit that they themselves wrote”.

All proceeds from Sunday afternoon’s event went toward Educational Outreach initiatives at the Public Theatre of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested following rape
Two people arrested on multiple charges after police respond to rape
Accident
BGPD respond to injury accident on Campbell lane
Truck overturned
Police respond to truck overturned on Russellville Road
Wanted man in Todd Co.
Todd Co. murder suspect arrested in Logan County
Christopher Jason Valentine
Scottsville Police looking for missing Allen County man

Latest News

Pirogue's Cajun Food Truck
Glasgow food truck, BG Ag Repair shop receive Kentucky Pacesetter Award
5 Months Later: City officials give update on tornado recovery efforts
Five Months Later: City officials give update on tornado recovery efforts
Kelly Austin sits down with Commander Gerald Mounce to talk about and upcoming golf scramble
Amvets Post 130 3rd annual golf scramble to take place Saturday, May 14
Riverview at Hobson Grove Museum
Riverview at Hobson Grove Twilight Tours this Saturday