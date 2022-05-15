‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed garden party hosted by Public Theatre of Kentucky raises money to benefit Educational Outreach Program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday afternoon, the Public Theatre of Kentucky hosted its first garden party in the courtyard of the Historic Boxwood located at 1234 State Street in downtown Bowling Green.

The event was Alice in Wonderland-themed and featured renowned artist Alice Gatewood Waddell, who gave attendees a painting lesson. Tickets for the event were $50.00 per person and included the painting supplies, complimentary wine, a tea party with refreshments, and live entertainment as well as a silent auction.

Amber Turner, the producing artistic director for PTK spoke about some of the benefits of children being able to have programs such as the one PTK provides.

“In my opinion, it’s incredibly important”, she said, “I started when I was very young, with summer workshops at Horse Cave Theater, I was a professional company member there by the time I was 13 and also, it’s been proven in studies that it helps make you a well-rounded person. And as far as students on the autism spectrum go, it helps them with problem-solving. It helps them with social skills, and it really helps them to just come into their own. We’ve had children who come into the door the first day, they won’t even look you in the eye. And by the end of the week, they are doing a skit that they themselves wrote”.

All proceeds from Sunday afternoon’s event went toward Educational Outreach initiatives at the Public Theatre of Kentucky.

