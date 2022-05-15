‘Bans off our Bodies’ protest in Bowling Green aims to raise awareness of the possible overturning of Roe vs Wade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chants expressing dissatisfaction with a possible overturning of the ruling of Roe vs. Wade lined the steps of the federal courthouse in Bowling Green on Saturday.

“The Supreme Court has recently made a decision allegedly that they are going to strike down the 1973 Court decision on Roe vs. Wade, in which gave women the right to access safe and legal abortions and made it a federal law under the Constitution, and in light of that decision, multiple organizations have gotten together to protest this decision,” says Renea Delong, who helped organize the protest.

Those in attendance shouted, “they say no choice, we say pro-choice.”

“When it comes to Roe vs. Wade, it isn’t just about reproductive rights. It’s about the right to privacy, it’s about the right to make your own choices,” says William Compton who participated in the protest.

“This ruling is not something that women are going to idly sit by quietly and accept in that, from, from every small town to big cities, and even all across the globe women are coming together and supporters of women to speak up and today is only the beginning of that movement,” adds Delong.

“If we take this away from women, it establishes a very, very dangerous precedent for our country that we can flimsily leave in the middle of the night, overturn historic Supreme Court cases,” said Rashawn LeDay who also participated in the protest.

“Motherhood is an option that is your choice and that pregnancy it’s not something that should be legislated by the law,” also adds Delong.

The court’s ruling is not expected until June or early July.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.