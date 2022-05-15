Bowling Green birth professional creates way for moms to get the formula they need amid nationwide shortage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A nationwide shortage of baby formula has prompted one woman in Bowling Green to find a way to make it easier for parents and their babies that have been affected by the shortage.

Amanda Poteet-Woolen is many different things: a birth professional, a birth and bereavement doula, a certified lactation counselor, a placenta encapsulation specialist, and a student midwife.

Now, with the recent shortages of formula happing nationwide, she has created a way for moms to help other moms find the formula they need through a drop-off box located at Panchamama, a yoga studio located in suite 1000 at 529 Chestnut Street.

“It is a community of women who work here, we see a lot of women coming and going through the doors. I thought, this is a great spot to start this so that people can see it, get familiar with it”, she said.

And while this is the only current drop-off and pick-up location currently, Poteet-Woolen is hoping to add other drop-off locations around the city where moms are likely to go.

“Libraries, local eateries, just trying to spread the word that this is available, you can drop it, you can stop and look and see if something you need is there”, she said. “This is a way for you to take whatever you have in your cabinet, or whatever, you know, you’re not using anymore because you’ve waned or because you know your toddler is not taking milk, like let’s move it here, regardless of what it is”.

And for those who may argue that there is always the option of breastfeeding, she said that sometimes new moms may not have that option for many different reasons.

“Sometimes it’s medical issues with mom or baby. Sometimes people just don’t want to,” Poteet-Woolen said, “We have to be supportive of women across the board, whether they choose to lactate or they choose not to.”

Poteet-Woolen also added that there are several different kinds of formulas out there for people to use and if needed, can be crossed between.

“Thankfully, you can cross between some of them some work for others in place of others”, she said.

