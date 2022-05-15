Dash 4 Sheldon by Kids on the Block aims to teach kids to be active

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Several kids got the opportunity to be active on Saturday morning in Glasgow.

It was all part of the Kids on the Block Dash 4 Sheldon.

Dash 4 Sheldon is free for kids, and it is named in memory of the title sponsor’s brother, Sheldon.

Sheldon had special needs and is described as a very smart individual.

Terry Reed who is a well-known runner in Glasgow spoke about the event.

“It’s been going on for seven years. And this is a great program for the kids of the community and the surrounding community. They come here, and they run, enjoy each other’s fellowship, we have a little small race for the real little kids and they go approximately a little over a quarter of a mile and the larger kids go get 1.2, and they love it as a great thing for lifetime experience where you can take care of your body,” says Reed.

Aside from getting to be active, the kids participating also got a puppet show teaching them about setting goals all done by the Kids on the Block.

