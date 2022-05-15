Ohio Co. Ky. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a search warrant led them to several drugs found in a home.

According to a social media post, The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, The Kentucky State Police, The Beaver Dam Police Department, and The Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Bruce School Rd in Beaver Dam, Ky.

Officials say at the time of the search several grams of meth, weed and drug paraphernalia including scales, baggies, and several glass pipes and bongs were found in the home.

Officials also say a short barrel shotgun with rounds was also found in the home along with four adults and a minor.

Authorities say, those people were 35-year-old Jared E. Blanton, 20-year-old Kaela A. Hillard , 26-year-old Mary A. Riley, and 28-year-old Dustin W. Riley, all of Beaver Dam, Ky.

Jared E. Blanton (Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)

Kaela A. Hillard (Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)

Social Services were contacted and did respond to the home for the minor child.

Blanton was charged with the following:

- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (firearm enhanced)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced)

- Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (firearm enhanced)

- Poss. of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Hillard was charged with the following:

- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (firearm enhanced)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced)

- Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (firearm enhanced)

Dustin Riley and Mary Riley were charged with the following:

- Poss. of marijuana

- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.