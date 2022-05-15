Spartans shine in day two of Best of the West Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren Softball went 3-0 after playing three games in six hours on day two of the Best of the West Tournament to finish the tournament a perfect 4-0 in two days.

The Spartans defeated Oldham County, Lafayette, and Scott County Saturday to improve their record to 29-2 on the season. They will play Allen County-Scottsville Tuesday on the road at 5:30.

Here are the final results from all the games Saturday:

Henderson County 13 vs. Greenwood 0 (5 innings)

Greenwood 2 vs. Lafayette 1

Allen County-Scottsville 12 vs. Muhlenberg County 7

Meade County 5 vs. Franklin-Simpson 4

Franklin-Simpson 14 vs.Muhlenberg County 1 (5 innings)

Great Crossing 13 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 3

Apollo 15 vs. Bowling Green 7

