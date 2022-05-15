Tops Fall in Championship Game, Five Named to All-Tournament Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Third-seeded WKU Softball fell to [2] North Texas in the Conference USA Tournament Championship game on Saturday. The Mean Green – who advanced through the winners bracket, playing just three total games – took down the Hilltoppers, 9-0 in five innings as the Red and White played their fifth game in four days.

Taylor Davis (OF), Maddie Bowlds (IF), Taylor Sanders (IF), Shelby Nunn (P) and Randi Drinnon (C) all earned spots on the C-USA All-Tournament Team.

Brylee Hage led off the game with a walk for the Hilltoppers, reaching base in her team-best 24th consecutive game. She would advance around to third but end up stranded.

North Texas drew a leadoff walk of its own and the Mean Green’s second batter would connect for a home run to take a 2-0 lead. The next batter would work a full count and then connect for a homer of her own to push the score to 3-0 and chase Hilltopper starter Shelby Nunn.

Taylor Sanders struck for the Tops’ lone hit of the game to lead off the second inning but she would end up stranded.

The Mean Green added two more runs in the bottom of the second and another in the bottom of the third for a 6-0 lead. North Texas added one more home run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-0 lead and push the game into run-rule territory.

WKU saw four pitchers work in the circle between Nunn, Katie Gardner and Savannah Fierke. Nunn would ultimately take the loss and move to 23-7 on the season.

The Hilltopper defense turned its fifth double play of the C-USA Tournament on Saturday. WKU turned 15 double plays across the season.

With the loss, WKU is now 28-20-1 all-time against North Texas.

The Hilltoppers now sit at 38-13 across the 2022 campaign after a 3-2 showing in Denton. Across the last two seasons, WKU is now 8-2 when playing in postseason elimination games when counting conference and NCAA tournaments.

The Hilltoppers will learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. CT as the selection show airs on ESPN2.

