Advertisement

Buffalo shootings bring back painful memories in Jeffersontown

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three years and seven months has passed since a hate-filled gunman tried unsuccessfully to enter the doors of the predominantly Black church First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. The insecurity from that brush with danger has never gone away.

“It triggers a whole another conversation about how do we get ourselves as secure and safe as possible,” Billy Williams, First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown administrator said. “And unfortunately, seems like these incidents appear way too often.”

In the aftermath of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, where a white gunman targeted and killed Black customers at a supermarket, the church is now reviewing its security procedures, wondering if everything possible is being done to protect the congregation from a hate-driven attack.

“It brings it all back again,” Williams said. “Even to the point where we are now, earlier this morning, having some discussions about how do we continue to refine the security process. How do we continue to do everything we can to keep both team members and members safe when they come to the house of God?”

In 2018, the gunman found the church doors locked and left the property.

He drove to a nearby supermarket where he killed Black shoppers Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones.

As he left the scene, he told a bystander, “whites don’t kill whites.”

Jeffersontown shoppers on Monday were mindful of the Buffalo attack.

“I think about what happened 4 years ago and it crosses my mind,” Robert Williams said. “It just makes you really pay attention. It was just devastating what happened. And you’ve just really got to watch what’s going on around you.”

“You can’t walk in fear,” Brittany Brown said. “What happened here and happened in Buffalo, it just really shows you you’re not safe nowhere.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Police respond.
Cave City Police arrests 2 following traffic stop, vehicle search
Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
Bans off our Bodies protest
‘Bans off our Bodies’ protest held in Bowling Green