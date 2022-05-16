Carlos Quarles introduced as new South Warren Boys Basketball head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new face will be on the bench for South Warren Basketball this winter, but he is nowhere near new to Bowling Green.

On Sunday, South Warren introduced Carlos Quarles as their new head coach for boys basketball. Quarles takes the place of Jason Holland who took the head coaching job in Graves County after Josh Frick left for Logan County.

Quarles spent the last five years coaching basketball for Russellville High School, taking over as head coach in the 2019-20 season. During that time, he led the Panthers to a 4th Region tournament appearance in 2021.

Before then he assisted legendary head coach Tim Riley and William Unseld at Warren Central from 2007-17, where he saw three regional championships and nine 20-win seasons.

Quarles is extremely grateful to be coaching in the 14th District again.

“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Quarles said. “We have a great, great administration, great facilities and you have some great young men and I’m ready.

In South Warren’s history, they have never made a regional tournament, Quarles hopes to change that as head coach.

“I understand the challenges in front of us 14th district because one of the best in the state so, hard work is just one of the things that we have to understand we have to do”

The Spartans finished last season at 14-16.

