Cave City Police arrests 2 following traffic stop, vehicle search

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were arrested Friday following a traffic stop and search in Cave City.

Xander Houchens, 18, was charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 dosage units of hallucinogens), trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Skylar Johnson, 18, was charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 dosage units of hallucinogens), trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Xander Houchens (Barren County Detention Center)

Skylar Johnson (Barren County Detention Center)

Cave City Police officers reported they observed a vehicle “driving erratically and swerving” on Happy Valley Road.

Once officers stopped the vehicle, they reported “the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

Police said in a report that the driver, identified as Houchens, “was determined to be impaired.”

According to reports, police conducted a “probable cause” search of the vehicle and found 1 pound of suspected marijuana along with 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and “multiple items considered to be drug paraphernalia.”

Both were transferred to the Barren County Detention Center where they were released on Saturday.

