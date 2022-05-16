Advertisement

Cave City Police arrests 2 following traffic stop, vehicle search

Police respond.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were arrested Friday following a traffic stop and search in Cave City.

Xander Houchens, 18, was charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 dosage units of hallucinogens), trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Skylar Johnson, 18, was charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (10 dosage units of hallucinogens), trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Xander Houchens
Xander Houchens
Skylar Johnson
Skylar Johnson

Cave City Police officers reported they observed a vehicle “driving erratically and swerving” on Happy Valley Road.

Once officers stopped the vehicle, they reported “the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

Police said in a report that the driver, identified as Houchens, “was determined to be impaired.”

According to reports, police conducted a “probable cause” search of the vehicle and found 1 pound of suspected marijuana along with 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and “multiple items considered to be drug paraphernalia.”

Both were transferred to the Barren County Detention Center where they were released on Saturday.

