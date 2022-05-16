Don’s House of Comedy to benefit Kids on the Block this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Don’s House of Comedy will feature three comedians this Saturday while a portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids on the Block.

Kids on the Block’s mission is to provide ongoing education and prevention through puppetry for children and the community at large. The core message in each program is to teach children acceptance of differences in themselves and in others.

Don’s House of Comedy will feature headliner, Rich Ragains, along with Chris Bowman and June Dempsey.

This Saturday’s show will feature 3 comedians with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with tickets being $20 each. To purchase tickets go to Forever and Always Events or purchase tickets at the door.

