BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green will host the Ernie Small blues band as they celebrate 40 years of playing their beloved music.

The celebration will be hosted this Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. on 416 E. Main Avenue.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook.

