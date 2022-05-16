Gov. Beshear announces grant applications available for state, local law enforcement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey announced Monday applications are now available for state and local law enforcement to apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

Applications for Federal Fiscal Year 2022 state solicitations are due by June 30 at 5 p.m. and awards are expected to be announced in September.

All applications must be submitted online via Intelligrants 10 (IGX), the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s electronic Grants Management System.

In a release, Beshear said this grant is another step in his administration’s pledge to create a better Kentucky by assisting law enforcement efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence.

“By enhancing public safety and prioritizing the wellbeing of all Kentuckians, our state will reach its full potential; creating a better Kentucky for all of those who choose to call the commonwealth their home,” he said.

Based on population and crime rates, an anticipated $1.6 million in federal funds is expected to be allocated to Kentucky from JAG, a component of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the leading source of federal justice funding to agencies serving the criminal justice system, to hire additional personnel and/or purchase equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance and information systems.

Eligible applicants are state and local government agencies and nonprofit entities seeking critical funding necessary to support a wide range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, planning, evaluation, technology improvement, crime victim and witness initiatives, mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

“This grant funding provides needed resources to law enforcement and the justice system as we work together to better protect and serve the diverse population of the commonwealth,” said Harvey. “Strengthening public safety is critical if we are truly going to make all of Kentucky’s 120 counties safe and healthy for future generations.”

