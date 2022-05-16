Advertisement

Hosparus Health, others to host free community event May 19

(Source: Hosparus Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Hosparus Health of Barren River will host “Golden Tips for Your Golden Years,” on Thursday, May 19 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkview Event Center in Glasgow.

The event is free to attend and will also have presentations from organizations co hosting the event including Pallitus Health Partners, Kentucky Elderlaw PPLCE and Amedisys.

“As the seniors in our community age gracefully in place, we want them to know what resources are available to help them make the most of their golden years of life,” said Kristen Roderick, Manager of Community Outreach for HBR. “This event will be beneficial to anyone of any age, but especially for those who are currently serving as caregivers.”

Hosparus and Pallitus provide hospice and palliative care to patients and their families in their homes and healthcare facilities in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties. The non-profit organization has offices in Bowling Green and Glasgow.

RSVPs to the event are appreciated but not required.

For more information, contact Roderick at 270-782-7258 or kroderick@hosparus.org.

The Parkview Event Center is located at 113 Parkview Drive.

