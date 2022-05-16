Advertisement

I-65 scheduled to be down to one lane beginning tonight in Simpson County

(Source: KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County will create additional lane closures this week.

Currently, I-65 is down to two lanes from the Kentucky-Tennessee line to the Warren County line.

Beginning tonight, May 16, through Thursday night, I-65 will be down to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through various areas throughout the project between mile point 0.0 and 13.7.

Motorists should expect delays and slow or stopped traffic in the area.

Law enforcement as well as other traffic control assist vehicles will be on-site while the road is down to one lane.

The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section.

