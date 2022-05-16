Advertisement

Judge enters plea for Shannon Gilday

Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
Police say Shannon Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A judge has entered a not guilty plea for a man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion.

News outlets report 23-year-old Shannon Gilday appeared in Madison Circuit Court on Monday for a continued arraignment on charges that include murder and attempted murder. His attorney tried to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill on his behalf last week, but the prosecution argued against it and the judge continued the hearing.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances seeking enhanced penalties upon a conviction. News outlets report that stopped defense attorney Tom Griffiths from trying to enter a plea.

