Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear visits; gives out toys to students at Jennings Creek Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A familiar Kentucky face stopped by to visit 3rd and 4th graders at Jennings Creek Elementary Monday morning.

First Lady Britainy Beshear stopped by the school to speak with the students and give out toys and stuffed animals from a toy drive that she and the Governor started back in December after devastating tornadoes hit Bowling Green and surrounding areas around Christmas time.

“As I was sitting at home the next day, in the aftermath, feeling helpless, as so many other people did. My thoughts just kept coming back to the kids, it was right around Christmas time, you know, people lost everything, you know, in addition to Santa, maybe not being able to make his rounds,” she said. “And so the idea of a toy drive, just, you know, kind of popped in my head, and I thought that we would maybe get 1000 toys. And as you can see, it’s May and we’re still giving away toys.”

Beshear also spoke about what handing out the toys to the students and seeing them smile meant to her.

“When this toy drive started, I had no idea we’d still be going with it,” she said. “The outpouring of support from not only Kentucky and our country, but the world, in times of crisis, just seeing how people come together, and we’re all human, and we all count and we all deserve to feel safe. And in these times we remember that we’re all connected. And so that’s really special. So I was really happy to be here today to help celebrate that as well.”

And many of the students we spoke with that received the toys said they were thankful for the gifts they received as well as the opportunity to meet First Lady Britainy Beshear.

“It was really nice and it was really cool seeing her,” said 4th grader Brooklyn Erwin.

“I’m really thankful that she gave us these gifts because I love the rhinestone purse,” said student Zoe Fitzgerald.

“It was pretty cool to have, you know, the first lady of Kentucky here”, said 4th grader, Anela Muhanedhic.

Superintendent Rob Clayton was also there and said everyone who participated in the event had smiles on their faces.

“We’re always excited to have visitors in our schools, something that’s quite normal across our district,” he said. “But today was certainly a little unique. We had the First Lady coming in to want to speak with our students and commend them for their resiliency and their courage, but also to bring some joy with the opportunity for them to select a gift”.

He added that the district was grateful to the Governor’s Office and to First Lady Beshear for making the trip out to see and speak with the students.

