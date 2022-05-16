Advertisement

KSP commercial vehicle inspections program to begin this week

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police will participate in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual International Roadcheck enforcement program Tuesday through Thursday this week.

This 72-hour enforcement blitz occurs in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to ensure commercial motor vehicles and drivers comply with regulations.

“We want every vehicle on our roadways to be in proper working order for the safety of the driver operating that vehicle and everyone traveling on our roadways,” said CVSA President Capt. John Broers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Inspectors will be looking for critical vehicle inspection item violations outlined in the North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria.

If a violation is found, the vehicle will be placed out of service and will not be able to operate on the road until the identified issue is corrected.

KSP Major Nathan Day, Division Director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop, says the International Roadcheck program is essential for highway safety.

“It’s important to our agency that motorists are safe on our roadways,” said Major Nathan Day. “International Roadcheck is another way for us to ensure safety and remove any commercial vehicles or drivers that put others in danger.”

Vehicles that successfully pass inspection, without any critical vehicle inspection item violations found after a completed Level I or Level V Inspection, should receive a CVSA decal.

In general, vehicles with a CVSA decal are not re-inspected during the three-month period that the decal is valid. Instead, inspectors focus their efforts on vehicles without a valid CVSA decal.

CVE inspectors will check the driver’s operating credentials, hours-of-service documentation, seat belt usage, and alcohol and/or drug impairment during the inspection. If an inspector discovers driver-related out-of-service conditions, a driver will be placed out of service.

