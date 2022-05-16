Advertisement

A marvelous Monday with seasonably pleasant temperatures

Sunshine with highs in the upper 70s
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a really warm stretch of weather today will be more comfortable to enjoy time outside.

  • Seasonably warm temperatures today
  • Rain returns mid-week, with a few strong storms possible
  • Hot weather makes a comeback by the end of the week

If you were one of the lucky ones you got rain over the weekend; I know my yard really needed it. We have drier weather on the way today and tomorrow, before rain/storms return by Wednesday. At this point the Storm Prediction Center has us under a low risk for severe storms on Wednesday. A few scattered showers/storms could linger on Thursday, before hot and humid weather makes a comeback. The weekend could have a little rain to start, then temperatures turn cooler again.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
OPD: Suspect who shot police officer arrested in Spencer County, Ind.
Bans off our Bodies protest
‘Bans off our Bodies’ protest in Bowling Green aims to raise awareness of the possible overturning of Roe vs Wade
Two arrested following rape
Two people arrested on multiple charges after police respond to rape
BG Doula creates boxes to help moms find formula amid nationwide shortages
Bowling Green birth professional creates way for parents to get baby formula amid shortage
Drugs, gun and paraphernalia found in home
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child

Latest News

Less warm Monday!
Some isolated storms possible tonight, quiet start for Monday!
A few strong storms possible
Some Rain Returns This Weekend
May 13 Weather Forecast
No spooky weather for this Friday the 13th
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend
Work Week Ends Dry and Warm!