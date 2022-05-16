A marvelous Monday with seasonably pleasant temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a really warm stretch of weather today will be more comfortable to enjoy time outside.

Seasonably warm temperatures today

Rain returns mid-week, with a few strong storms possible

Hot weather makes a comeback by the end of the week

If you were one of the lucky ones you got rain over the weekend; I know my yard really needed it. We have drier weather on the way today and tomorrow, before rain/storms return by Wednesday. At this point the Storm Prediction Center has us under a low risk for severe storms on Wednesday. A few scattered showers/storms could linger on Thursday, before hot and humid weather makes a comeback. The weekend could have a little rain to start, then temperatures turn cooler again.

