Turning cooler tonight, but warmer for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a GORGEOUS start to the work week today! Sunny skies will turn to clear skies after sunset with comfortable temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. (WBKO)

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon as a frontal boundary arrives. Widely spread showers and thunderstorms drag in for the mid-week. Some storms could be on the stronger side, with heavy rain, hail, and strong winds being the main concern. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain is expected for Thursday. A H-O-T close to the work week is expected! Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 80s and low 90s for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures tumble for the weekend, but we’ll see more rain by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 84. Low 60. Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. High 85. Low 68. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. High 89. Low 70. Winds SW at 11 pmh.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 93 (1911)

Record Low: 33 (1997)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 21.29″ (+1.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 6.1 (Medium - Trees)

