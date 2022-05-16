Warren County gears up for Tuesday’s primary election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is gearing up for the primary election taking place on Tuesday.

The County-wide election is utilizing voting centers rather than the previous use of local precincts.

Polls open on Tuesday at 6 A.M. and close at 6 P.M.

All five locations used for three-day early voting will be available to choose from with the addition of three other sites.

Those include Warren Central High School, New Cumberland Trace Elementary, and Warren County Cooperative Extension.

The people of Warren County can choose any one location no matter where they live, including those who have been displaced due to the tornado.

Be sure to bring your ID with you to cast your vote.

WBKO News will have updates throughout the course of elections.

For more information, visit the Warren County Clerk’s website to access all voting locations.

