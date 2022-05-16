Advertisement

Warren County gears up for Tuesday’s primary election

Warren County voting centers
Warren County voting centers(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is gearing up for the primary election taking place on Tuesday.

The County-wide election is utilizing voting centers rather than the previous use of local precincts.

Polls open on Tuesday at 6 A.M. and close at 6 P.M.

All five locations used for three-day early voting will be available to choose from with the addition of three other sites.

Those include Warren Central High School, New Cumberland Trace Elementary, and Warren County Cooperative Extension.

The people of Warren County can choose any one location no matter where they live, including those who have been displaced due to the tornado.

Be sure to bring your ID with you to cast your vote.

WBKO News will have updates throughout the course of elections.

For more information, visit the Warren County Clerk’s website to access all voting locations.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Bans off our Bodies protest
‘Bans off our Bodies’ protest held in Bowling Green
Two arrested following rape
Two people arrested on multiple charges after police respond to rape
BG Doula creates boxes to help moms find formula amid nationwide shortages
Bowling Green birth professional creates way for parents to get baby formula amid shortage
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron officially running for governor
Barren County Voting
Barren County clerk encouraging voters to take advantage of centers
Sandy Jones Broussard
Ex-Bowling Green mayor drops out of Warren County magistrates race
WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor