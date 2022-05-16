WKU to host child welfare conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU will host the 2022 National Title IV-E Roundtable for Child Welfare Training and Education Tuesday through Thursday, May 17-19, at the Knicely Conference Center.

The National IV-E Roundtable for Child Welfare Training and Education is a yearly gathering of representatives from public and tribal child welfare agencies and their university partners.

The goal is to share resources to build a strong child welfare workforce through training and education.

In addition to sessions on training and education programs, the program includes the Kentucky Child Welfare Student Research Showcase, featuring presentations by students from WKU and other schools.

For information, call 270-745-4254 or email TitleIVE2022@wku.edu.

