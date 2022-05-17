Advertisement

Dragons’ Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run Track at Campbellsville

Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run track
Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run track(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day, another signing, Monday, Warren Central track and field’s Jakaria Gaines signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track and field career at Campbellsville University.

For the Dragons, Gaines participates in the 100-meter dash, the four-by-400 relay, and in the triple jump.

The future Colonel is relieved to know where she’s heading for college

“I feel relieved. I got a plan in place and I’m gonna follow the plan.” Gaines said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
Name released of Owensboro Police Officer shot in the line of duty
Police respond.
Cave City Police arrests 2 following traffic stop, vehicle search
Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
Bans off our Bodies protest
‘Bans off our Bodies’ protest held in Bowling Green

Latest News

Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Final
Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Title
Madison Ainsley signs with WKU Dance
Greenwood’s Madison Ainsley signs to dance with hometown Hilltoppers
New South Warren Head Coach Carlos Quarles
Carlos Quarles introduced as new South Warren Boys Basketball head coach
Carlos Quarles new SW Head Coach
Carlos Quarles new SW Head Coach