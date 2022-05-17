Dragons’ Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run Track at Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day, another signing, Monday, Warren Central track and field’s Jakaria Gaines signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her track and field career at Campbellsville University.

For the Dragons, Gaines participates in the 100-meter dash, the four-by-400 relay, and in the triple jump.

The future Colonel is relieved to know where she’s heading for college

“I feel relieved. I got a plan in place and I’m gonna follow the plan.” Gaines said.

