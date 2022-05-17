Advertisement

Enjoy this afternoon before storms arrive for Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of our afternoon and evening look pleasant and dry. Temperatures will fall to the 70s but overall it looks like a quiet night!

Clouds will increase tonight, so temperatures won’t be as cool tomorrow morning. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful winds. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain/storms are expected for Thursday. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! A cool down is in store for the weekend, but there could be a few showers/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. High 87. Low 68. Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

THURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or storms. High 89. Low 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. High 90. Low 70. Winds S at 17 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 94 (1906)

Record Low: 40 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-0.74″)

Yearly Precip: 21.29″ (+1.29″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 7.9 (Medium - Trees)

