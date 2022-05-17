Advertisement

Epicenter is the Morning Line Favorite in the Preakness

Epicenter is the favorite in the Preakness Stakes
Epicenter is the favorite in the Preakness Stakes(Rhonda Harshfield)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVE) - After coming up just short in the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter is the favorite in the Preakness Stakes.

The field is substantially smaller. It’s only a nine horse field as opposed to the 20 horse field in the Derby. There’s also quite a few new faces taking their shot in the 147th running of the Preakness in Baltimore.

No shock that Epicenter is the favorite. He was also the favorite in the Run for the Roses by the time the horses broke from the gate. His trainer Steve Asmussen says he’s not dwelling on his horse’s second place finish in the Derby. “We were second. Turn the page. Move on. What do we do now? We just, we got a quality three year old that has some wonderful opportunities left in the second half of the year. We plan on having him ready for them,” said Asmussen.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting in front of the...
Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
Police respond.
Cave City Police arrests 2 following traffic stop, vehicle search
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Midtown Bar and Grill...
5 killed, 8 wounded in violent St. Louis weekend
Shannon GIlday accused of shooting and killing Jordan Morgan.
Judge enters plea for Shannon Gilday

Latest News

Raiders, Purples set to rematch
Purples, Raiders set to rematch in 14th district baseball championship
Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Final
Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Title
Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run track
Dragons’ Jakaria Gaines signs NLI to run Track at Campbellsville
Madison Ainsley signs with WKU Dance
Greenwood’s Madison Ainsley signs to dance with hometown Hilltoppers