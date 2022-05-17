Advertisement

Greenwood’s Madison Ainsley signs to dance with hometown Hilltoppers

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Gator-turned Hilltopper is returning to her roots.

Standout Greenwood cheerleader Madison Ainsley signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday to dance for Western Kentucky next fall. Ainsley focused on cheerleading in high school under Richelle Shoemake, but her background is primarily in dance.

She says she’s excited to return to her first love.

“I danced for 14 years total and took three years off, so to get back into it and make a collegiate team is really exciting,” Ainsley said. “But to also do it for my hometown 10 minutes up the road at games, I’ll be able to see everybody I know and dance for them. And, that’s really exciting.”

Ainsley will cheer for newly anointed Topperettes head coach Audrey McDole. McDole attended the signing.

McDole takes over the reins of the program in a full-time capacity after serving as co-coach of the Topperettes since summer 2021.

