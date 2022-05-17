Advertisement

Health experts warn of misinformation shared amid baby formula shortage

(Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com)
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many parents dependent on giving their children baby formula are extremely concerned about the current shortage.

There is a lot of dangerous, misinformation spreading online, especially on social media.

Some people have been coming up with their own recipes or solutions to make baby formula, which can actually harm a baby’s health.

Health experts advise against the following:

  • Do not feed babies homemade formula.
  • Do not incorporate items like powdered cow milk, evaporated milk, or raw milk and sugar.
  • Do not feed infants under the age of one cow’s milk or other milk substitutes such as almond or soy beverages.
  • Do not use imported formulas from other countries that have not been reviewed by the FDA.
  • Do not dilute formula by adding more water than required when mixing powdered formula.
  • Do not or add more water than required for ready-to-serve, non-concentrated liquid formula.

“We don’t want people to be diluting these formulas down,” Larua Serke, UofL Health NICU dietician said. “That can lead to the fluid and electrolyte imbalances. In the past, we’ve seen babies admitted into the emergency room for poor feeding.”

Formula mixtures made from online or other resources may not have vital components such as enough iron or vitamins for a baby. On the other hand, they may have too much salt or other nutrients that a baby’s liver and kidneys cannot handle in large amounts.

Serke urged parents to talk to their child’s pediatrician, who can help identify alternative formula choices.

Attached below is Serke’s full interview with WAVE News.

(Story ends after video)

