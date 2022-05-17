Advertisement

Officers find 67 marijuana plants in Greenville man’s home, officials say

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Greenville man is in jail after authorities say they found several marijuana plants at his home.

Officials with the Pennryrile Narcotics Task Force say they went to 37-year-old Jordan Martin’s home in the 400 block of Bass Lane in Greenville on Tuesday.

Officers say they smelled marijuana coming from the home.

They say Martin gave officers consent to search the residence.

According to authorities, they found 67 marijuana plants, a marijuana wax press and wax that was individually packaged, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Martin was arrested on several drug-related charges.

