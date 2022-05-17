Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker.

Each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Paul is seeking a third Senate term. The fall campaign will feature contrasting agendas.

Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

Paul released a statement minutes after the polls closed in Kentucky.

“Kentucky, I want to thank you for voting for me to be your Republican nominee for US Senate,” Paul said in the video statement. “I’m honored to serve and honored to have your vote. One more election will happen this fall, and I hope I can count on your vote again.”

The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

Shortly after the polls closed in the eastern time zone, Booker released a video on Twitter.

“Tonight, a ceiling breaks. Tonight we take another huge step toward winning our future. I just want you to know I am honored to be on this journey with you. Thank you for believing,” Booker said in the statement.

This is it family. Tonight, a ceiling breaks. Tonight we take another huge step toward winning our future.



I just want you to know I am honored to be on this journey with you. Thank you for believing. pic.twitter.com/HnCIXPQhJp — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 17, 2022

WBKO News is following the latest election results as they come in. Click here for the latest numbers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)