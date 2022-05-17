Advertisement

Purples, Raiders set to rematch in 14th district baseball championship

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Familiar foes meet again.

After meeting in last year’s 14th district title game, Warren East and Bowling Green meet again.

Warren East advanced to the district chipper following a 5-2 win over Greenwood on Monday night. Just hours prior, Bowling Green blew out the hosting South Warren Spartans, 15-2 in just five innings.

Bowling Green defeated the Raiders in last year’s title matinee, 7-4, and the Purples swept the regular-season battles with Warren East this season.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

