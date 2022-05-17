Purples, Raiders set to rematch in 14th district baseball championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Familiar foes meet again.

After meeting in last year’s 14th district title game, Warren East and Bowling Green meet again.

Warren East advanced to the district chipper following a 5-2 win over Greenwood on Monday night. Just hours prior, Bowling Green blew out the hosting South Warren Spartans, 15-2 in just five innings.

Bowling Green defeated the Raiders in last year’s title matinee, 7-4, and the Purples swept the regular-season battles with Warren East this season.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.