Tremendous Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Comfortably cool temperatures this morning will jump to the 80s by the afternoon.

Staying dry and calm again today

Windy, rainy, and at times story weather for Wednesday

Hot temperatures make a big comeback

Today will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds will increase tonight, so temperatures won’t be as cooler tomorrow morning. Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful wind. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain/storms are expected for Thursday. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! A cooldown is in store for the weekend, but there could be a few showers/storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 84. Low 60. Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. High 87. Low 68. Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

THURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or storms. High 89. Low 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 94 (1931)

Record Low Today: 40 (1973)

Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.20″ (-0.59″)

So Far This Year: 21.29″ (+1.44″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17/Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Pollen Count: 7.9 (Moderate-High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

