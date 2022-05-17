Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Title

Advertisement

Wildcats, Cougars advance to 13th District Final(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson and Logan County Baseball both dominate their semi-final games to advance to the 13th District Title game.

The Wildcats run-ruled Russellville in the third inning 17-0 after scoring 17 runs in the second to secure their spot in the 4th Region Tournament for the ninth straight year.

The Cougars got off to an early 8-0 lead in the second inning and survive a late comeback from the Rebels 8-4 for their 18th straight appearance in the 13th District Final.

Both Franklin-Simpson and Russellville have played in the 13th District Championship every year since 2013, during that time the series is split 4-4.

