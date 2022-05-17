Advertisement

Women in the Arts Exhibit to be on display June 3-4

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit is scheduled for Friday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex.

This exhibit recognizes the work of Kentucky women artists.

This year, 73 artists submitted 139 pieces of art that will be displayed for the public to view throughout the weekend.

Several awards will be given as well.

