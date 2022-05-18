Cougars hold off Wildcats for 13th District Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the ninth straight district title game between Logan County and Franklin-Simpson, the Cougars held off a late push from the Wildcats to win their first district championship since 2018.

Logan County struck first with a 3-0 lead in the third inning, Franklin-Simpson then scored five straight runs including two walks and a balk from the Cougars for their first lead of the night. It would turn into a battle, Logan County would take back the lead in the bottom of the 6th with a RBI single to center field from Kade Hall.

Franklin-Simpson would score one more run and have a runner on third before Ben Banton grounded out securing the Cougars the victory.

“It was a battle.” Head Coach Ethan Meguiar said. “I’m still trying to catch my breath but I thought our kids overcame a lot of adversity light and just a back and forth game just a great Franklin Simpson Logan County battle and we were fortunate to come out on top.”

