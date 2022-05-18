Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Motorbike

Phatmoto All Terrain 79cc Motorbike
Phatmoto All Terrain 79cc Motorbike(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says on May 5, 2022 a suspect was seen on surveillance stealing a green Phatmoto All Terrain 79cc motorized bicycle.

Deputies say they are looking for a white male with facial hair, wearing a dark jacket, yellow tee shirt, and a backpack.

The stolen bike is flat green, has a rear rack, and a center-mounted engine located between the top tube and down tube.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

