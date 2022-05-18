Advertisement

Dog badly injured after defending woman from mountain lion attack, owner says

A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion...
A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion attack.(National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) - A woman attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her.

Erin Wilson said her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the cougar on Monday near the Trinity River during a walk.

Wilson was scratched when the animal lunged, but Eva jumped in and was grabbed by the head and dragged.

The dog owner said the cougar wouldn’t let go even when she attacked it with rocks, sticks and her fists.

Wilson and another woman finally managed to drive it off, but authorities say Eva is in guarded condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids...
U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
A third of US should be considering masks, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden warns of ‘another tough hurricane season’ this year
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops