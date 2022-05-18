Advertisement

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.(Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Incumbent Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle was beaten in the Republican Primary Tuesday night to challenger James Edward Vincent.

Vincent led the race with 55 percent of the total votes with 1,396 votes to Doyle’s 41 percent, or 1,059 total vote trail.

Stoney Phillips also was in the primary and received 4 percent of the votes with 101 total votes.

No Democratic candidates have filed in this race.

