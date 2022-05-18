First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - I hoped you soaked up the sunshine the last two days, because showers and storms could dampen you outdoor plans today.

Strong to severe thunderstorm possible this afternoon-tonight

Scattered rain/storms possible Thursday

Hot weather for Friday

Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms are looking likely on today day. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful wind. The tornado threat is lower, but not zero.

SEVERE STORMS My confidence in the potential for severe storms is in the medium range. If clouds from morning showers... Posted by Ariella Scalese on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! More rain/storms are expected for Thursday. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! Showers/storms look likely on Saturday with cooler, cloudier weather.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. High 87. Low 68. Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

THURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or storms. High 89. Low 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. High 90. Low 70. Wind: S 10-15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 96 (1911)

Record Low Today: 39 (1894)

Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.20″ (-0.74″)

So Far This Year: 21.29″ (+1.29″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 51)

Pollen Count: 8.1 (Moderate-High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.