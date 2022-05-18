First Alert Weather Days: this evening and Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WBKO viewing area is under a slight risk for severe weather through both this evening and Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms are looking likely mainly after 7pm. Some storms could be on the strong-severe side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and powerful winds. The tornado threat is lower, but not zero. Make sure you download the WBKO First Alert Weather app to stay informed! Conditions look calm and quiet through late tonight. Some of us could wake up to showers Thursday morning, but the heaviest batch of rain won’t arrive until the later parts of the afternoon. Storms by then could be strong to severe, with strong winds and hail being the main threats. Intense rainfall will occur at some points, bringing in the concern for some isolated flooding for low lying areas.

Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! Showers/storms look likely on Saturday with cooler, cloudier weather.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or storms. High 89. Low 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 17 mph.

SATURDAY: Widely scattered showers and storms possible. High 88. Low 57. Winds S at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 96 (1911)

Record Low: 39 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-0.89″)

Yearly Precip: 21.29″ (+1.14″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Pollen:8.5 (High - Trees)

