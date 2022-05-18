Advertisement

Funeral services announced for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved...
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Funeral services have been announced for a Calloway County deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect also died.

Cash’s visitation will be Friday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardin Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.

A burial with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a donation account has been set up for anyone wanting to donate to Chief Deputy Cash’s family.

Support Information for the Family of Chief Deputy Jody Cash The outpouring of support from the community following...

Posted by Calloway County, KY Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary
Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids...
U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

This 2022 Spartan Zero Turn Lawnmower is a prize donated by Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment in...
St. Jude Dream Home: Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment talks about Zero Turn Lawnmower
Phatmoto All Terrain 79cc Motorbike
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Motorbike
Showers and storms could kick up later this evening.
More storms possible this evening and Thursday.
Trooper Daniel Priddy and Cabela's co-manager David Asp compare target faces for Trooper Island.
Kentucky State Police receive $1000 donation from Cabela’s
The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been...
After dominating primaries, Charles Booker and Rand Paul set sights on US Senate