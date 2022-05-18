Holiday World hosts Play Day for kids with disabilities

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is welcoming more than 3,000 children with disabilities to the park Wednesday.

It’s part of their 30th annual Holiday World Play Day.

Officials say the park will only be open for children with special needs, their teachers and adult chaperones.

School groups from across Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky participate in the day.

Holiday World officials say they are donating all Play Day admissions to Easterseals, which they say is nearly $25,000.

Previous Play Day funds have supported many different programs, provided essential therapy equipment and underwritten thousands of therapy sessions.

Including this year’s estimated donation, officials say money donated to Easterseals has now exceeded $575,000 since it started in 1993.

