Advertisement

Med Center Woman’s Health Services Director discusses; gives advice on finding formula for babies during shortage

Med Center Gives advice on baby formula during shortages
Med Center Gives advice on baby formula during shortages(WBKO)
By Lauren McCally
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A national issue that has many moms wondering how they will find their baby’s next meal.

With many stores currently low or out of stock, some moms have turned to other means of providing formula for their children.

“We first learned of this shortage, probably several months back that we might see a decrease in supply with formula,” said Med Center’s Director of Woman’s Health Services, Kim Dethridge, “So we started to plan ahead here at the hospital, we just wanted to make sure our parents had all the information they needed”.

Recently, there have also been videos popping up on popular social media sites with recipes for moms to create their own formulas, many of which lack the nutrition that is needed for a young infant or child.

“There are safety concerns with that a lot of those homemade recipes, especially from the 1960s, they don’t have a lot of the nutrients that we have developed in the formula here in recent time,” Dethridge said.

As for possible alternatives, Dr. Dethridge said cows’ milk could be an option for children who are six months or older.

“Before six months, you do not want to consider trying to feed your infant cow’s milk because you can run into issues with anemia with your baby. So after six months, you need to discuss with your pediatrician how you might be able to transition that cow’s milk into your infant’s diet,” she said.

Dethridge also recommends against watering down any formula you do have. “A lot of parents have asked if it’s okay to like, maybe stretch out the powder by just watering it down a little bit more. And that’s not really a good method to conserve your formula, because what you’re doing is you’re just stretching out those nutrients that that baby needs”.

If you are having trouble finding what you need, you can go online, but be sure to plan ahead and factor in the time it could take to ship.

“Also just think outside of the box. If you’re on a particular brand that you’ve used, you have been familiar with that maybe with your other kids, you may need to consider a different brand and it’s okay to switch you just need to be cautious with that” she said.

Dethridge adds if you do plan on shopping online for formula to be sure that you check that it is FDA approved.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary
Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids...
U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations
Officers find 67 marijuana plants in Greenville man’s home, officials say

Latest News

- clipped version
Vaught supporters at rally feel relief after her sentencing
Physicians at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt are collaborating with the...
Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt doctors help investigate mysterious liver disease
New Med Center Health Clinic
Med Center Health opens breast clinic, also offers annual screenings
Ky. woman pushing for more protections for living organ donors