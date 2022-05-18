Pawlowski to Resign Following Conclusion of 2022 WKU Baseball Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball head coach John Pawlowski will resign at the conclusion of the 2022 season to pursue other opportunities.

Pawlowski will remain with the team for its final three games of the season before stepping away from his position.

Pawlowski has led the Hilltoppers for the past seven seasons and owns a 142-197-1 record during his time at WKU.

“We appreciate John’s dedication to our baseball program over the last seven years,” WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “His professionalism and work ethic were a daily fixture of his leadership as our head coach, and we wish him well as he pursues new endeavors.”

“After evaluating everything from a personal and professional level, I realized it was time to resign my position here at WKU and pursue other opportunities,” said Pawlowski. “I appreciate the commitment and dedication from our players and coaching staff that have been part of this journey. I am grateful for having this opportunity and all the special relationships that have been built along the way.”

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin at the conclusion of the season.

