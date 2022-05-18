Advertisement

Raiders upset Bowling Green, 4-3, win first 14th district title since 2017

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East leaves the 14th district with gold heading into the sunset.

In their last-ever 14th district tournament, the Raiders win one more district crown, upsetting reigning district and 4th region champion Bowling Green, 4-3. The Raiders win their first district title since 2017.

“This is gonna be a fight the rest of the way,” Raiders’ head coach Wes Sanford said after the game. “They’re all gonna be good teams. There are no easy games in the 4th region, and so we’re gonna have to rely on a full staff. And there is a whole offense. The whole team’s got to do something to win this region.”

Warren East, down 2-0 entering the third inning, tacked on three runs before entering the fourth inning up 4-2. Dom Davis hit a home run for the Purples that inning to cut the deficit to a run. But Raiders’ pitcher Drake Young ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts with Patrick Forbes on second base.

The regional tournament seeding will take place on Thursday, May 19.

